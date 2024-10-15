Chinese Army Allegedly Sets Up Camps 60 km Inside Arunachal Pradesh, Claims AAPSU

ITANAGAR: Concerns about Chinese encroachment in Arunachal Pradesh have grown after BJP MP Tapir Gao brought up the issue.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has accused Chinese forces of intruding into Indian Territory in the Anjaw district, which borders China and Myanmar.

This is after AAPSU conducted a field survey, which claims that the Chinese Army has set up camps 60 km inside Indian Territory.

The student union is preparing a report to be submitted to the BJP-led Government.

Byabang Hapo Dui, the Finance Secretary of AAPSU said this on Monday while talking to ETV Bharat. According to Byabang Hapo Dui, some students surveying these sites had identified Ashiliang, Kapapu, Tinya, Plumplum, Pulamma, Preshu, and Hadera Takuru, belonging to the Chagalagam revenue circle in Anjaw district, where some locals were raising concerns.

Dui said, quoting ETV Bharat, that the Chinese Army had also set up camps in Hadera Takuru, and achieving that area was difficult since it was located in Indian territory.

He further said, "The Indian Army has strictly restricted entry into these places, especially beyond Kapapu".

This apart, villagers in Preshu reportedly have left their land to protest against the alleged Chinese presence and demand that the Central government immediately work up some strong action.

Dui expressed indignation that neither of Arunachal Pradesh's two Lok Sabha MPs has ever raised this issue in Parliament despite the repeated warnings.

However, Tapir Gao had earlier warned that the Chinese Army had intruded into several areas of Arunachal Pradesh and cautioned that the situation may worsen if the Central government did not properly resolve the border dispute with China.

India shares borders with China to the north for 3,488 kilometers through Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The longest area stretches 1,597 km in Jammu & Kashmir, while Arunachal Pradesh shares 1,126 km of border with China. Its borders with Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim are 200 km, 345 km, and 220 km respectively.

In most areas the borders between India and China are undemarcated and efforts are on to clear up these ambiguities and establish the LAC.

The rugged landscape, with the mountains being quite high, covered by snow, and frozen lakes, has sometimes caused friction between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).