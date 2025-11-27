CM Khandu hails Bomdila museum project empowering youth through music and culture

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday lauded Raag-Vista, a new cultural and skill-development initiative launched at the newly renovated district museum at Bomdila in West Kameng district, calling it a model for youth empowerment, heritage preservation, and community engagement.

“A truly praiseworthy initiative, creating opportunities for unemployed youth, nurturing cultural learning among children, and building a sustainable model for the maintenance of the museum,” he said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister commended the effort for converting a conventional museum space into a dynamic centre for learning and creativity.

Conceptualized by West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar, Raag-Vista has transformed the museum into a lively cultural hub that blends music education with heritage awareness.

Skilled music trainer Tsering Soisow conducts structured lessons in guitar, piano, drums, vocals, and other disciplines, enabling children to explore artistic expression and gain confidence beyond academics.

Khandu noted that the programme is not only strengthening youth engagement but is also creating livelihood avenues by integrating cultural skill development with local heritage.

“By integrating skill development with heritage preservation, Raag-Vista is strengthening youth engagement and leading the way for cultural sustainability in Bomdila,” he said.

Welcoming the community’s participation, the Chief Minister urged parents and residents to enrol their children in the programme and support the initiative.

He said such locally driven efforts reflect a broader vision of empowering young people while preserving Arunachal Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy.

The state government has, in recent years, emphasized cultural revitalization and grassroots skill programmes, encouraging districts to develop sustainable models of heritage conservation, museum outreach, and community-based learning. Initiatives like Raag-Vista, officials said, complement these efforts by making cultural spaces more accessible, relevant, and youth-centric.

