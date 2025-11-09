CM Pema Khandu Enhances Dorjee Khandu Scholarship, Opens New College Facilities

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announced a major enhancement of the Dorjee Khandu Merit Scholarship while inaugurating the academic and administrative blocks at a college in Tawang.

The Chief Minister said the scholarship amount, instituted in memory of his father, had been increased from Rs 35,000, Rs 23,000, and Rs 15,000 for the first, second, and third positions respectively, to Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh from the current academic year.

"This is our way of encouraging academic excellence and honouring the legacy of Karamveer Dorjee Khandu," he said.

Khandu lauded Dorjee Khandu Government College for its exceptional growth since its establishment in 2016 with a temporary structure and commended Principal Dr Yeshi Gyetsen and the faculty for transforming the institution into one of the state's most disciplined and result-oriented colleges, an official statement said.

"With this new infrastructure, we take another firm step towards nurturing the next generation of thinkers, leaders, and change-makers from the mountains of Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said, dedicating the newly inaugurated blocks to the students and faculty.

Highlighting the state's commitment to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, Khandu said Arunachal Pradesh was implementing the reforms in letter and spirit to ensure access, equity, quality, affordability, and accountability in education.

He said all educational institutions in the state were being strengthened under this framework. Responding to a memorandum from the college principal, the Chief Minister announced that the process for sanctioning additional faculty and ministerial staff was already underway.

Also Read: Rs 1,400-crore World Bank loan taken for development of tribal areas: Saha