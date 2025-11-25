CM Pema Khandu mourns Dharmendra's demise, says India has lost a cinematic icon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday condoled the death of veteran actor Dharmendra, calling him one of Indian cinema's most enduring icons whose legacy would continue to inspire generations.

Dharmendra, celebrated for his unmatched versatility and screen presence, passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 89, just weeks before his 90th birthday.

Expressing grief, Khandu said India had lost a towering figure whose contribution to the film industry would remain etched in the country's cultural history.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of veteran actor Dharmendra ji. A true legend of Indian cinema, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered with deep respect," Khandu said in a post on X.

He extended his sympathies to the family, friends, and countless admirers of the actor across the world, saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and countless admirers across the globe. Om Shanti."

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also mourned the demise of the legendary actor.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Shri Dharmendra ji, one of the most iconic and beloved actors of Indian cinema. His contribution to the film industry and his unforgettable performances have left an indelible mark on generations of movie lovers. There is so much to learn from his humility, dedication, and passion for his craft," Mein said in a social media post.

The deputy chief minister also extended his condolences to the family members, friends, and countless admirers.

"His legacy will continue to live on through his timeless work," he added.

