CM Pema Khandu pays heartfelt tribute to bravehearts on Infantry Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday extended profound tribute to the nation’s infantry personnel, saluting their supreme courage and unmatched commitment to safeguarding India’s frontiers.

In a post on X, Khandu lauded the Infantry for embodying patriotism in its highest form and standing as the first line of defence of the nation.

“On the occasion of Infantry Day, we pay solemn tribute to the indomitable spirit, courage, and sacrifice of our Infantry personnel, the sentinels of our nation’s sovereignty,” Khandu said, honouring their enduring contribution to India’s safety and territorial integrity.

Khandu also acknowledged the hardships faced by soldiers who protect the borders in some of the harshest terrains.

“Their selfless service in defending our frontiers and ensuring peace stands as a testament to the highest ideals of duty and patriotism. We remain forever indebted to our brave soldiers for their unwavering commitment to the nation. Jai Hind!” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also took to X to offer heartfelt salutes to the Infantry on the occasion, echoing the sentiment of nationwide gratitude towards the armed forces.

“On this Infantry Day, we salute the indomitable spirit, courage, and sacrifice of our brave infantry soldiers, the true sentinels of our Nation,” he said in the post.

Also Read: Arunachal Police arrest former Itanagar DC over twin suicide