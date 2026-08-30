CM Pema Khandu unveils roadmap for youth-driven growth in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday unveiled a roadmap to make the state's youth more skilled, entrepreneurial and globally competitive by 2036. In a video posted on X, Khandu said the Arunachal Human Capital & Economic Transformation Vision 2036 and Arun MSME Mission aimed to create new avenues for employment and enterprise.

The vision targets training one lakh youth, supporting 10,000 entrepreneurs and 10,000 apprentices, facilitating 10,000 overseas placements, establishing 100 industry partnerships and transforming all 10 ITIs into modern skill hubs and centres of excellence.

Khandu said the Arun MSME Mission would support 500 MSMEs annually through revival and capacity upgradation, market linkages, capacity enhancement and export assistance.

He said the initiatives would strengthen local entrepreneurship, generate employment and accelerate youth-led economic transformation.

The chief minister said the Vision 2036 focused on building a future-ready workforce, globally competitive entrepreneurs and an innovation-driven economy by equipping young people with skills and opportunities to compete in domestic and global markets.

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