Convict in Child Sexual Assault Case Escapes Arunachal Jail, Massive Manhunt Launched

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A prisoner escaped from a jail in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district, following which police launched a massive manhunt on Tuesday. Dorik Doji, 29, managed to escape from the jail at around 8.30 pm on Monday, police said.

The prisoner, a resident of Doji Jeko village, was recently sentenced to five years' imprisonment after being convicted of sexually assaulting a minor, they added.

He is also facing trial in two separate drug-related cases registered at Aalo Police Station, police said.

A lookout notice has been issued, and all police stations, outposts and check gates across the region have been directed to maintain strict vigil, they said. Police said Doji has a medium build and wheatish complexion and was last seen wearing a white half-sleeve collared T-shirt.

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