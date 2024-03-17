Country’s first oil palm processing unit commences operations in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: India’s first integrated oil palm processing unit by 3F Oil Palm, one of the country's largest oil palm development companies, started its commercial operations in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday. The factory, situated at Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district of the northeastern state, will carry forward Mission Palm Oil, representing a pivotal step in India's journey towards self-reliance in edible oils, catalysed by the National Mission on Edible Oils—Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

The integrated oil palm project will include a cutting-edge oil palm factory (Palm Oil Processing and Refinery), a zero-discharge effluent plant, a palm waste-based power plant, and additional structures and godowns for support purposes.

The factory marks the first oil palm factory in India under NMEO-OP.

The inauguration of the 3F oil palm processing unit in the state was virtually done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Itanagar on March 9.

The PM during the event highlighted the government's focus on Mission Palm Oil, with a special focus on the Northeast, to not only achieve Atma Nirbharta but also to empower farmers and boost farmer income.

“With the ever-increasing demand for edible oils, palm oil has become an important component to ensure the food security of the nation. The commencement of operations of the country's first oil palm processing unit is in line with the objective of encouraging domestic oil seed production,” Managing Director and CEO of 3F Oil Palm Pvt. Ltd. Sanjay Goenka said on the occasion.

Northeast holds immense potential for palm oil production, and we have already invested ?100 crores in the region and are planning to invest ?1100 crores in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh by 2030, creating jobs for 1,700 people. We express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and emphasis on mission palm oil, Goenka said. In Arunachal Pradesh, 1,30,000 hectares of land suitable for oil palm cultivation have been identified, with the Northeast region alone housing a significant 33 percent (9.6 lakh hectares) of the government-designated area fit for cultivation.

