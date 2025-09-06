Dawn Of a Festival: Arunachal's Dong To Host ‘Sun Rise Festival’ From Dec 29 to Jan 2

Set against a canvas of misty peaks and early morning gold, the festival will feature:

Sunrise hikes to Dong Peak

Performances by local Mishmi, Monpa, and Digaru tribes

Traditional food fairs and handicraft bazaars

Camping under starlit skies with tribal folktales

Strategically located near the India-China-Myanmar trijunction, Dong is no longer just a remote village it’s being reimagined as India’s first light and newest cultural frontier.

With the Sun Rise Festival, Arunachal invites the nation to wake up where the day begins with the sun, with the stories, and with Dong.