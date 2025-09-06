Arunachal News

Dawn Of a Festival: Arunachal's Dong To Host ‘Sun Rise Festival’ From Dec 29 to Jan 2

Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveils a unique five-day celebration at India’s easternmost edge—where the first rays of the New Year illuminate culture, nature, and community.
File photo of Arunachal folk dance
Published on

Itanagar: In a historic cultural push to put India’s farthest frontier on the tourism map, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced the launch of the first-ever “Sun Rise Festival” a five-day celebration in Dong, the village that sees the first sunrise in India

Scheduled from October 1 to 5, the festival will transform the quiet Himalayan hamlet into a lively stage for tribal heritage, sunrise treks, mountain music, and borderland storytelling.

Dong is where India opens its eyes each day it's only fitting we let the country witness its light, its people, and its promise, CM Khandu said while unveiling the festival. He added that the initiative is part of a broader plan to develop border tourism while preserving the rich cultural soul of the region.

Set against a canvas of misty peaks and early morning gold, the festival will feature:

Sunrise hikes to Dong Peak

Performances by local Mishmi, Monpa, and Digaru tribes

Traditional food fairs and handicraft bazaars

Camping under starlit skies with tribal folktales

Strategically located near the India-China-Myanmar trijunction, Dong is no longer just a remote village it’s being reimagined as India’s first light and newest cultural frontier.

With the Sun Rise Festival, Arunachal invites the nation to wake up where the day begins with the sun, with the stories, and with Dong.

