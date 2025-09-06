Dawn Of a Festival: Arunachal's Dong To Host ‘Sun Rise Festival’ From Dec 29 to Jan 2

Itanagar: In a historic cultural push to put India’s farthest frontier on the tourism map, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced the launch of the first-ever “Sun Rise Festival” a five-day celebration in Dong, the village that sees the first sunrise in India
Scheduled from October 1 to 5, the festival will transform the quiet Himalayan hamlet into a lively stage for tribal heritage, sunrise treks, mountain music, and borderland storytelling.
Dong is where India opens its eyes each day it's only fitting we let the country witness its light, its people, and its promise, CM Khandu said while unveiling the festival. He added that the initiative is part of a broader plan to develop border tourism while preserving the rich cultural soul of the region.
Set against a canvas of misty peaks and early morning gold, the festival will feature:
Sunrise hikes to Dong Peak
Performances by local Mishmi, Monpa, and Digaru tribes
Traditional food fairs and handicraft bazaars
Camping under starlit skies with tribal folktales
Strategically located near the India-China-Myanmar trijunction, Dong is no longer just a remote village it’s being reimagined as India’s first light and newest cultural frontier.
With the Sun Rise Festival, Arunachal invites the nation to wake up where the day begins with the sun, with the stories, and with Dong.
