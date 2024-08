ROING: Divisional Commissioner (East), Vivek Pandey, on Wednesday, reviewed various schemes and projects being implemented in Lower Dibang Valley district during a review meeting held at District Secretariat. The meeting was attended by DC Soumya Saurabh, Director (ULB) Hano Takka, heads of offices and administrative officers.

