DNGC organizes fourth edition of D Creo festival in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arts and Literary clubs of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) organized the fourth edition of D Creo festival recently.

Drawing talents from eight higher education institutions across the state capital region, the festival served as a platform for creative expression through painting, poetry composition, recitation, short story writing, and reading in both Hindi and English.

The festival provided a nurturing ground for artistic growth with a painting workshop led by Punyo Chobin, Assistant Professor of the Department of Fine Arts and Music at Rajiv Gandhi University, a communiqué informed on Thursday.

College principal Dr. M.Q. Khan while gracing the inaugural ceremony of the festival emphasized on the importance of harnessing inner creativity through arts and literature. The valedictory ceremony was graced by Padmashree Y.D. Thongchi who is the president of Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society.

The communiqué while addressing the students urged them to immerse themselves in reading and writing while highlighting the contributions of APLS to the state’s literary scenario.

