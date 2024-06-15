DoNER Ministry sanctions fund for cancer hospital in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The union DoNER ministry has sanctioned an amount of Rs 217.19 crore for Arunachal Pradesh to establish a state cancer institute at Midpu. Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a social media post said that the institute at Papum Pare district would bring significant relief to the cancer patients in the state.

“Grateful to @MDoNER_India for sanctioning Rs 217.19 crore for establishment of State Cancer Institute at Midpu, Doimukh, ICR, Arunachal Pradesh,” the chief minister posted in X. The state-of-the-art 76-bed comprehensive cancer treatment center will be developed in technical collaboration with Dr. B. Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai and Department of Atomic Energy, Khandu informed. It will feature cutting-edge facilities such as high-end linear accelerators, CT simulator, Brachytherapy unit, high-end laboratories, modular operation theatres, PET CT scan, MRI and CT scan. Once operational, the Centre will immensely benefit our cancer patients who otherwise travel to far off places for want of better treatment, the chief minister said. “Together, let us fight the cancer menace!” he added.

