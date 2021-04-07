Eastern Army Commander honours Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Minga Sherpa

DINJAN: Acknowledging the outstanding work done by Dibang Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, towards promoting civil-military cooperation and his commitment towards infrastructure development in remote areas of Upper Dibang District of Arunachal Pradesh, GOC-in-C Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan awarded the 'GOC-in-C Commendation Card' to the DC at Dinjan Military Station on April 6.



The Army Commander commended the DC for displaying selfless dedication towards his duty and for his relentless support towards Army's endeavours in developing key infrastructure and security-related installations in Dibang Valley. DC Sherpa has been proactive in addressing road connectivity issues and facilitating the Army's efforts for enhancement of quality of life for troops and locals staying in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

He has also been instrumental in speeding up land acquisition cases, repair of far flung bridges and commissioning of hydel power plant to improve the infrastructure in the region.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa thanked the Army for supporting the civil administration towards the development of the region and bringing happiness in the lives of people through meaningful welfare projects, stated a release.

