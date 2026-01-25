Education, girl child empowerment key to Arunachal's future: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday underscored the role of education and women empowerment in shaping a progressive and prosperous society, calling for renewed collective commitment on the occasion of the International Day of Education and National Girl Child Day.

Highlighting the transformative power of learning, Mein said in a social media post that education is the foundation of progress, the light that guides the future, and the key to unlocking the potential of every individual.

Reaffirming the state government's resolve, he stressed the need for quality, inclusive and equitable education for all children in Arunachal Pradesh.

Emphasizing the long-term impact of investing in education, the Deputy Chief Minister observed that education remains the most effective tool for social transformation and sustainable development.

"By empowering minds today, we build a strong, enlightened and prosperous tomorrow," he said in a post on X, adding that education continues to be the most effective tool for social transformation and sustainable development.

In a separate post marking National Girl Child Day, Mein reiterated the government's commitment to the empowerment and welfare of girls, describing them as "a beacon of hope, a force of change and the promise of a brighter tomorrow".

