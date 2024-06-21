'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat': Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan celebrates West Bengal Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the foundation day of West Bengal was celebrated at Raj Bhavan on Thursday with traditional Bengali fervor and traditions.

State Governor Lieutenant General (Retired) K.T. Parnaik and his wife Anagha Parnaik participated along with the people of West Bengal residing in the state. The governor greeted the Bengali communities residing in Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion and conveyed good wishes to them.

Parnaik complimented the Bengali communities for their substantial contribution to the developmental progress of Arunachal Pradesh saying that the people of the state are proud of them.

While recalling the cultural and natural richness of West Bengal, the governor said that the land of Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Bankin Chandra Chatterjee, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and many other prominent people of Indian history has always inspired other states of the Nation.

He said that West Bengal, which is one of the leading states of the country, has been a prominent seat of art and culture, literature and knowledge. A cultural programme, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Bengal was presented on the occasion by the participants.

