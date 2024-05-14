Election officials for counting of votes imparted training in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Election officials appointed for counting of votes for assembly and Lok Sabha elections were imparted training at Aalo, the headquarters of West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Master trainer Kento Ngomdir imparted the training on postal ballot, ETPBS, EVMs and VVPAT, etc. He said the training is being conducted to ensure 100 per cent error free counting of votes.

The training was conducted by the West Siang RO for Arunachal West Parliamentary Constituency and also district election officer for Liromoba, Aalo West and East assembly constituencies respectively. As many as 136 government officials took part in the training. Similar training will be conducted on May 20, May 27, May 30 and May 31 next.

The counting of votes for the assembly polls will be held on June 2 while the counting for the Lok Sabha polls will be on June 4. The venue for the counting of votes will be Jubilee Hall near Aalo government higher secondary school ground. Among others, Aalo additional deputy commissioner Mabi Taipodia Jini, deputy DEO T Riba, ARO’s attended the training, an official communiqué informed.

