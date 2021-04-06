Entrepreneur moves CM Pema Khandu over Daporijo tourism move

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Dosh Dasi, managing director of 'Mell Botom Tourist Lodge' at Daporijo has appealed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo to extend his lease agreement to operate the tourist lodge, else refund the investment he had made to develop the place. The Chief Minister had inaugurated the tourist lodge in 2019 and was very much helpful to him during his tenure as Tourism Minister, said the entrepreneur. He also requested Speaker of APSLA (Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly) P.D Sona, who was once Tourism Minister, to help him in this regard.

Dasi said that he has invested money as well as hard work to maintain and run the tourist lodge for several years. "Now, that the Tourism department is floating tender after the completion of 10-year lease, I want an assurance from the department concerned to extend the lease agreement or pay back my investment of around Rs 60 lakh," he said. Adding that during the COVID-19 outbreak in the district, the lodge served as a COVID care centre. The inmates were kept under quarantine for months; and thus, the entire expenses from food to lodging should be paid to him, in case the Department is reluctant to extend the lease.

