Father-son duo arrested for murder in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh police on Wednesday, arrested a father-son duo for their alleged involvement in a murder in the Chimpu area of Itanagar.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm on April 23 at the Government Middle School-cum-children’s park at IRBn Battalion Headquarters Complex in Chimpu, where one Manish Kumar was fatally attacked by Mohan Roy and his son, leading to his death.

The accused have been identified as Mohan Kumar Roy (38) and his son, both residents of 1st AAPBn Colony, Chimpu. Roy, a constable in 1st IRBn, Namsangmukh, presently attached to PHQ, was apprehended along with his son on the same night.

Investigations revealed that the motive behind the attack was allegedly due to a past physical relationship between the deceased and the daughter of the accused, which was recently disclosed to the accused by family members.

While Roy is in police remand, his son, a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL), has been sent to an observation home. Chimpu police station officer-in-charge inspector Neeraj Nishant, OC PS is heading the investigation and a case has been registered under sections 120(B)/302 IPC.

