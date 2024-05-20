Feature film "Sangi Gai" from Arunachal Pradesh screened at Cannes

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The feature film "Sangi Gai" was screened today at 77 Rue Félix Faure, 06400 Cannes, as part of the Cannes Festival's Marché du Film.

Produced by Alison Welly Bakha and directed by Nyago Ete, with creative production by Hali Welly, "Sangi Gai" has captivated the hearts and minds of the audience, highlighting the unique and vibrant culture of Northeast India.

"We are overjoyed with the response 'Sangi Gai' received at Cannes. It's an honour to share the rich cultural tapestry of Northeast India on such a prestigious platform," said Alison Welly, the producer of the film.

"This film is a labour of love, and we are grateful to NFDC for the opportunity to bring this unique story to an international audience at the Cannes Film Festival 2024", she added.

The film's selection for a market screening at the Marché du Film highlights its exceptional qualities amidst a backdrop of influential global cinema. While not competing directly with major entries such as David Cronenberg's The Shrouds, Jacques Audiard's Emilia Perez, and Sean Baker's Anora, "Sangi Gai's" inclusion in the Marché du Film celebrates its potential for reaching international markets and underscores the film's unique storytelling.

The screening of "Sangi Gai" was also appreciated by Ms. Vrunda Dayal, IRS, Joint Secretary, Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, who noted the film's poignant depiction of Northeast Indian culture and its potential to resonate with global audiences.

The event also featured the captivating movie premiere of "Tamar," a narrative that intertwines elements of time travel, mystery, and personal determination. Set initially in the year 1914, the film follows Tamar, a native of Sangi-Gai village, who stumbles upon an exotic chest during his quest to find his lost brother. This discovery unexpectedly propels him into a strange and obscured future, far removed from his familiar world.

The premiere was an immersive experience, inviting attendees to step into the realms of both the past and the future as depicted in the film. It was not just a viewing; it was an exploration of Tamar's journey across time, filled with suspense and emotional depth.

The screening was attended by notable figures in the film industry, who praised the film for its authentic portrayal of the region's heritage and its compelling storytelling.

The team behind the film is now looking forward to future screenings and festivals, continuing to share their remarkable journey with audiences around the world.

