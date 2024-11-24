Festival Anthem of ‘Arunachal Rang Mahotsav’ Released in State

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The official festival anthem of Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024, ‘Yeh Rang’, was released on Saturday, capturing the theme ‘Route to Roots’. The soul-stirring anthem blends Arunachal Pradesh’s vibrant cultural essence with breathtaking visuals and music, paying tribute to the state’s rich heritage.

Featuring state Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, along with a stellar lineup of Arunachal’s young and extraordinary talents, Yeh Rang is a masterpiece that celebrates the art, culture, and identity of the Dawn-lit Mountains. Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is the brand ambassador of Arunachal Rang Mahotsav this year.

The International Theatre Festival, touted to be the largest of its kind in Northeast India began on Friday and would run till December 5 next, officials said.

Also Read: Arunachal: 56th Chalo Loku Festival Kicks Off With Marathon And Indigenous Food Festival