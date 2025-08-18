Fire Destroys Seven Houses in Lazu Village, Arunachal Pradesh

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A massive fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, broke out around midnight on Saturday at Lazu village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap district, leaving seven houses completely gutted and two others partially damaged.

Troops of the Assam Rifles, stationed at Lazu, were the first to respond. They rushed to the site, evacuated residents to safety, and deployed fire-fighting equipment to bring the blaze under control, an official report informed here on Sunday.

Their swift and coordinated action ensured that no lives were lost and prevented the flames from spreading to the remaining houses in the village.

The villagers have expressed deep gratitude to the Assam Rifles, noting that their prompt intervention once again reflected the force’s ethos of being the “Friends of the Northeast” and their commitment to protecting lives and property.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Khonsa, the district headquarters, the victims of the fire include Napo Lampa, Khunpong Hakhia, Nyamnyang Mangyut, Kijen Kholia, Kekho Hassen, Komthok Ngongpa and Yumrin Khoshang, whose houses were completely reduced to ashes. In addition, the houses of Sina Mophuk and Thokwang Ngongpadong, were partially damaged in the incident.

Authorities said immediate relief measures are being assessed to support the affected families.

