First ever Carnatic music performed in Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Wakro Sisters’, Ashapmai Dellang and Behelti Ama, for the first time in the state have performed different genres of ‘Carnatic Kritis’ for the curious listeners and music lover of Tezu, Namsai and Itanagar. The Wakro sisters are also senior volunteers of the Lohit Youth Library Network.

The recitals commenced on May 12 to 20, at Tezu, Namsai, Rajiv Gandhi University, Itanagar and Sri Ramakrishna Mission Hospital, apart from recordings at Akashvani Tezu and Itanagar and the Doordarshan Kendra, Itanagar. This was the first ever public performance of Carnatic music in the state, coming from Wakro Sisters, the first two Arunachalee students to pursue a serious study of Carnatic music for the past 25 years.

The Carnatic recital series by Wakro Sisters was unique and made memorable on account of the participation of two young instrumental prodigies from Kerala, Devanarayan with violin and Sreehari Bhattathiripad with the mridangam. These boys are just higher secondary school students but acted as brilliant rhythmic support, to elevate the recitals for the listeners, who got no previous exposure to Carnatic music. The first recital was organized at Tezu, and second at Namsai, followed by at RGU, Itanagar. The Wakro Sisters received huge appreciation from both the DCs of Lohit and Namsai district.

The Wakro Sisters were lauded for their splendid command of songs in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The audience suggested that they should try to compose songs in Mishmi language too based on Carnatic ragas.

Meanwhile, at RGU, Vice Chancellor and Professor Saket Khushwaha also appreciated this unique effort by the 2 boy-artistes from Kerala who could develop an admirable coordination with Arunachal singers. He hoped that the department of Music would organize more such musical events. “It is a great honour that the Lohit Youth Library Network is celebrating its 18th Foundation Day at the programme organized at the RK Mission Hall in the presence of several eminent VKV alumni members,” Sokhep Kri, Director, Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), added.

Expressing joy, the Wakro Sisters hoped that this should inspire more Arunachal students to come forward to learn Carnatic Music. After all, it has many common features with Hindustani Music, which many Arunachali youth are already familiar with.

The south indian music-inspired ensemble also thanked the Mishmi Welfare Society, Itanagar and other organizations and dignitaries across the State, who participated in the Carnatic music events and presented mementos to them.

Also Read: Arunachal’s wildlife photographer Chajo Lowang converses at ‘The Act of Doing’ event (sentinelassam.com)