Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD): Veterinary department gears up to contain further outbreak

ITANAGAR: With Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) continued to affect Mithuns and other cattle populations in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Veterinary Department has geared up to contain the outbreak and to stop further spread of the disease to unaffected districts.

Taking serious note of the prevailing situation, Animal Husbandry, veterinary and Dairy Development Minister Tage Taki in an emergency meeting with Animal Husbandry Secretary Bidol Tayeng, Director Dr N D Minto and Joint Director-cum-Nodal Officer (Animal Health) Dr Tachi Taku, has directed the department to initiate immediate remedial measures.

Accordingly, four teams comprising seniors officers of the Directorate including Disease Investigation Officers of Eastern Zone (Tezu), Central Zone (Aalo) and Western Zone (Nirjuli) have visited the affected places of Anjaw, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri districts last month.

It was observed that in most of these places Foot and Mouth Disease started sporadically during March-April, followed by a gradual spread in more areas leading to the epidemic form by May-June.

Besides visiting the deep jungles which are the habitats of the Mithuns and treating them, the visiting teams interacted with the local panchayat members, village heads and animal owners to sensitize them about the importance of periodical immunization and bio-security measures of their livestock to prevent such outbreaks.

It was found that in many villages, people are ignorant of these pre-emptive measures. However, considering the epidemic as a lesson, the villagers have pledged to get their animals vaccinated as and when the vaccination teams turn up.

The department has further observed that the main reasons for the FMD outbreak are the non-cooperation of the livestock farmers for vaccination of their animals and the porous interstate borders. Lack of manpower and poor infrastructure at the interstate livestock check gates result in an unrestricted influx of infected animals from the neighbouring State, thereby making Arunachal's livestock susceptible.

As per the latest updates from the AHV&DD department, although the disease is subsiding in many districts, Shi-Yomi, Leparada, Lower Subansiri and Kamle are still experiencing huge morbidities.

In consultation with the respective District AH & Veterinary Officers of the affected districts, equipped with emergency medicines, para-vets from the headquarters are being rushed to the affected areas to assist the district teams.

