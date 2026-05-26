Grassroots Strength Key to Arunachal's Progress: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday urged BJP workers to strengthen grassroots activities and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes for the overall development of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing party leaders and workers during the Deendayal Upadhyaya Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan at Basar for Lower Siang and Leparada districts, Rijiju said BJP governments at the Centre and in the state had introduced several welfare initiatives aimed at improving people's lives.

He asked party workers to remain committed to the party's ideology and ensure that development programmes and welfare schemes reached all sections of society in a timely manner. Rijiju said stronger grassroots engagement and disciplined organisational work would play an important role in accelerating development and increasing public participation in governance.

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