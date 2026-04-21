Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Arunachal Pradesh Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, warning of thunderstorm activity, lightning, and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days — with eastern districts expected to bear the brunt of the wet spell.

The forecast was issued by the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar on Monday.

Heaviest Rainfall Expected in Anjaw and Lower Subansiri

Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 to 20 cm is very likely at isolated places in Anjaw district — the most severe warning in the current bulletin.

Heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm is also very likely at isolated locations in Lower Subansiri district during the same period.

Rainfall activity across the state is expected to be fairly widespread, particularly over eastern districts including Anjaw, Lohit, Changlang, and Tirap, where thunderstorms and lightning are likely at many places.

Several central and western districts are also expected to see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with intermittent thunderstorms.

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