Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued for Arunachal Pradesh Districts

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather alert for several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, warning of thunderstorm activity, lightning, and heavy to very heavy rainfall over the coming days — with eastern districts expected to bear the brunt of the wet spell.
The forecast was issued by the Meteorological Centre in Itanagar on Monday.
Over the next 24 hours, very heavy rainfall in the range of 12 to 20 cm is very likely at isolated places in Anjaw district — the most severe warning in the current bulletin.
Heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm is also very likely at isolated locations in Lower Subansiri district during the same period.
Rainfall activity across the state is expected to be fairly widespread, particularly over eastern districts including Anjaw, Lohit, Changlang, and Tirap, where thunderstorms and lightning are likely at many places.
Several central and western districts are also expected to see scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with intermittent thunderstorms.
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On Wednesday, thunderstorms and lightning are expected to continue across many places in eastern Arunachal Pradesh, while other parts of the state are likely to see scattered rainfall. Isolated heavy rainfall in eastern districts cannot be ruled out.
Thursday is expected to bring similar conditions, with fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity persisting across eastern and southern districts. Central regions may see scattered rainfall with occasional thunderstorms.
By Friday, rainfall activity is forecast to ease slightly, with isolated to scattered showers likely across most districts — though thunderstorms and lightning could still occur at isolated locations.
Saturday is expected to see a further improvement in conditions, with mainly isolated rainfall and no significant weather warnings anticipated.
The weather department has urged residents — particularly those in vulnerable districts — to remain alert to the risks associated with thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall, including localised waterlogging and reduced visibility.