Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda to visit Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President J.P. Nadda will visit Arunachal Pradesh from April 8 onwards, to campaign for the party candidates.

The northeastern state will go to simultaneous polls for two Lok Sabha and 50 assembly constituencies, in the first phase on April 19. The ruling BJP has already won ten seats in the 60-member assembly unopposed.

Shah will arrive at Pasighat in East Siang district of the northeastern state on April 8 for a day-long visit and will address an election rally in the centurion town, senior vice president of the party’s state unit Tarh Tarak disclosed.

Singh will arrive at Namsai district on April 9 to address another election rally, Tarak said. BJP President Jagat Prashad Nadda will arrive in the state capital on April 10 and will release the party’s manifesto for the simultaneous polls in the morning and later in the afternoon. Later, he will address an election rally at Doimukh, the BJP leader informed.

The ruling BJP has fielded 50 candidates for the remaining assembly seats, while the opposition Congress fielded 19 candidates followed by National People’s Party (NPP) in 20 seats, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in 14, regional outfit People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) in 11 seats, Arunachal Democratic Party in four, Lok Jana Shakti Party (LJSP) in one seat respectively.

The BJP has nominated Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju as its candidate for the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency and sitting MP Tapir Gao from the Eastern parliamentary seat. The Congress has put PCC President Nabam Tuki and party’s state unit vice president Bosiram Siram for the West and East Lok Sabha seats respectively.

A total of 14 candidates, including eight in the West and six in the Eastern Lok Sabha seat, would fight for the national legislature seats.

Also Read: Congress candidates surrender in electoral race due to BJP’s popularity: Pema Khandu (sentinelassam.com)