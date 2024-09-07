IAS Manish Kumar Gupta Appointed As New Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar: Manish Kumar Gupta, a 1991 batch IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and other union territories (AGMUT) cadre, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh.

The union Home Affairs ministry on Thursday in a notification, appointed Gupta as the new chief secretary of the northeastern state with immediate effect, replacing incumbent CS Dharmendra, who has been transferred to the national capital. Gupta, served as the principal secretary (home) and as the additional chief secretary in the Delhi administration.

Earlier, a report had surfaced that AGMUT 1995 batch officer Dr Sajan Singh Yadav was the frontrunner for the post of the chief secretary of Arunachal. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes to the outgoing chief secretary of the state.

“Best wishes to Shri Dharmendra ji as he moves on from his role as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh to take on new responsibilities in Delhi. His remarkable tenure in Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered for his deep commitment to the state’s progress,” Khandu posted in X.

As he embarks on this new chapter in Delhi, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable contributions to Arunachal Pradesh. Wishing him good health, good luck, and continued success in all his future endeavours, the chief minister said in the micro-blogging site.

Also Read: Manipur Police seeks Army help for 7.62mm MMG training amid rising violence

Also Watch: