IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Across Arunachal Pradesh From Wednesday

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Arunachal Pradesh from Wednesday, with unsettled weather expected to continue for the next few days.

The warning covered districts including Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower and Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, Anjaw, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding. Isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning was expected in several areas. Rain and thunderstorms were forecast to continue on Thursday and Friday, particularly in parts of western, central, southern and eastern Arunachal Pradesh. Weather conditions were expected to improve gradually over the weekend, though showers and thunderstorms could persist in some areas.

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