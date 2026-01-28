India energy week ideal platform for global partnerships: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday said that India, as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, is witnessing a steady and sustained rise in demand for energy products, while simultaneously emerging as a reliable global energy partner.

Highlighting India's growing stature in the global energy landscape, Mein in a social media post said that as the fastest-growing major economy in the world, India's demand for energy products continues to rise steadily, reflecting the country's expanding industrial base, infrastructure growth, and increasing consumption needs.

Emphasizing India's potential beyond domestic consumption, the deputy chief minister observed that the country is uniquely positioned to contribute to global energy security.

"India offers some of the best opportunities to meet the world's growing energy requirements," he said, underlining the nation's expanding refining capacity, robust supply chains, and improving technological capabilities in the energy sector.

Pointing to India's growing export strength, Mein said, "We are now among the top exporters of petroleum products, supplying to more than 150 countries worldwide."

He added that this achievement reflects India's reliability and efficiency in meeting international energy demands. Mein further asserted that this capability has enhanced India's standing on the global stage.

"This capability positions India as a valuable partner for your energy needs," he said, indicating the country's readiness to collaborate with global stakeholders across the energy value chain. Referring to the upcoming India Energy Week celebrations, the deputy chief minister said the event provides a crucial platform for dialogue and cooperation.

