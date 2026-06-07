Indian Army, CAPFs mark World Environment Day across Northeastern Region

ITANAGAR/AGARTALA: On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Indian Army and various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organised a series of environment-centric activities across the Northeastern region, reaffirming the Forces’ commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development.

A Defence spokesman said on Friday that the Spearhead Division of the Army under the Spear Corps, organised a series of environmental activities across Tuting, Boraroopak and Sigar in Arunachal Pradesh, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development.

The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, troops and members of the local community, he added.

A variety of activities, including tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns and poster-making competitions were conducted to promote environmental awareness and encourage responsible stewardship of natural resources.

Army personnel joined hands with school children and teachers in a tree plantation and cleanliness drive, highlighting the collective responsibility of preserving the region’s pristine ecological heritage.

The events served as a platform to spread awareness on environmental sustainability while strengthening the bond between the Indian Army and local communities.

Such initiatives reflect the Indian Army’s enduring commitment towards nation-building, community engagement and preservation of the rich natural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

In Tripura, the Red Shield Division under the Spear Corps, commemorated the World Environment Day with a comprehensive Swachhata Campaign and Mass Tree Plantation Drive, reaffirming the Indian Army’s commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainable development. The programme commenced with a large-scale tree plantation drive across military stations and selected community areas.

A variety of native and climate-resilient saplings, including Neem, Peepal and Gulmohar, were planted to strengthen biodiversity and contribute towards long-term ecological sustainability.

The plantation drive symbolised a collective commitment to creating a greener and healthier future.

Simultaneously, personnel of the Brigade undertook an extensive Swachhata Campaign focused on cleanliness, waste management and environmental responsibility. The drive included the collection and segregation of waste into recyclable, biodegradable and non-recyclable categories.

Special emphasis was laid on the elimination of single-use plastics and the promotion of environmentally responsible practices.

The collected recyclable waste was handed over to authorised recycling agencies for scientific disposal and processing. (IANS)

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