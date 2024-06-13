Indian Army establishes Dr. Kalam computer lab in Arunachal Pradesh school

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Army has long been recognised not only for its role in national defence but also for its continuous and dedicated efforts towards the welfare of communities across the country.

This commitment is evident through numerous initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for civilians, particularly in remote and underdeveloped areas.

At Jang, in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Army has continued its welfare efforts by establishing the “Doctor Kalam Computer Lab” at the Government Upper Primary School.

The establishment of the computer lab was marked by the donation of ten fully equipped computers, complete with all necessary accessories.

To ensure a conducive learning environment, the Army also provided ten tables and chairs, enabling a comfortable and organised space for the students to engage with their new learning tools, as an official communiqué informed us here.

In addition, two projectors and a projector screen were contributed to facilitate interactive and multimedia-based teaching methods.

The inauguration ceremony on Thursday was attended by ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, local dignitaries, school staff, and enthusiastic students, who expressed their gratitude for the generous contribution. The new computer lab is expected to significantly enhance the educational experience by providing students with access to digital resources, thereby bridging the gap between traditional teaching methods and modern technological advancements.

The computer lab is named in honour of Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, who was not only a distinguished scientist but also a revered president of India. His dedication to education and his vision for a technologically advanced India continue to inspire millions.

The lab will serve as a fitting tribute to his legacy, promoting his values of knowledge, innovation, and progress among the students at Jang.

