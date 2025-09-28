Indian Army’s Spear Corps Soldiers Scale Arunachal’s Highest Peak

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Soldiers of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps have successfully scaled Mount Gorichen (6,488 metres), the highest scalable peak in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant achievement in extreme high-altitude mountaineering.

The summit was completed on September 19 last, despite harsh conditions in the Eastern Himalayas, Guwahati-based Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said on Saturday. The expedition was undertaken to promote adventure, build resilience, and highlight the Army’s commitment to environmental conservation, he said.

Facing sub-zero temperatures, icy ridges, and rarefied air at high altitude, the soldiers demonstrated “exceptional teamwork and unwavering determination” to reach the top, described as the “Roof of Arunachal.”

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Spear Corps Lt Gen Abhijjit S Pendharkar, lauded the effort.

“This expedition is a reflection of the Indian Army’s grit and resilience. Our soldiers not only conquered the formidable heights of Gorichen but also set an example in respecting and preserving the environment. It is a matter of immense pride for the Spear Corps and the Indian Army,” he said.

Alongside the climb, the team organised a cleanliness drive on their route, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to ecological stewardship.

The initiative, officials said, underlined the importance of sustainable mountaineering practices and preserving India’s fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

Mount Gorichen, located in Tawang district near the Indo-China border, holds sacred significance for the Monpa tribe, who regard it as the guardian deity of the region.

