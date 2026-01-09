India’s energy security, economic rise reflects decisive reforms: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said the Narendra Modi-led NDA government is steadily strengthening India's energy security and overall economic standing through "decisive and future-ready action," highlighting the country's progress across key sectors.

Pointing to a major development in the energy sector, Mein said the commissioning of HPCL's Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) at the Visakhapatnam Refinery marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance.

"The Modi government continues to strengthen India's energy security through decisive and future-ready action," Mein said in a post on X.

He added that the RUF will enhance fuel production efficiency, reduce dependence on crude imports, and maximize value from every barrel of oil, reinforcing India's commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Calling the project a major engineering achievement, the deputy chief minister noted that the facility is designed to upgrade heavy, low-value residues into high-value fuels, improving refining depth and boosting fuel self-sufficiency.

"This is a decisive step towards energy security and long-term sustainability," Mein said.

In another social media post, Mein highlighted India's broader transformation under Modi, citing achievements in agriculture, the economy, and clean energy.

"Becoming the world's leading rice producer, the world's fourth-largest economy, and the world's third-largest solar power producer shows what focused reforms can achieve," the deputy chief minister said.

He described the country's progress as a reflection of resilience and sustained growth driven by reforms.

According to Mein, this transformation is having a direct impact on people's lives.

"This change under Modi is creating opportunities for farmers, youth, and innovators across India," he said, stressing that growth in clean energy and economic capacity is laying the foundation for a stronger, more self-reliant nation.

The deputy chief minister reiterated that strengthened energy infrastructure, reduced import dependence, and leadership in renewable energy are crucial to meeting future demand and ensuring inclusive growth.

