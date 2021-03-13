Itanagar Capital Region District Administration organizes painting competition

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: To commemorate the 75 years of Independence Day celebration, with 75 events, the District Administration, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) conducted a painting competition on the theme 'Pictorial Scene of Dandhi March' in all the Government Secondary and Government Higher Secondary Schools of ICR on Friday.

Block Education Officer Nabam Shelly informed that approximately 700 students participated in the event.

He said, along with the painting competition, a symposium on India's Freedom struggle amongst the students of Higher Secondary and an essay competition on the same theme were also conducted for students of Secondary level.

Meanwhile, ICR Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom lauded the students for their performance and hoped that competition on such themes would help students realize the supreme sacrifice made by freedom fighters for our independence.

Also Read: Father-Daughter duo from Sarupathar sets record in India Book of Records

Also Watch: BJP workers join AJP ahead of Assembly Polls