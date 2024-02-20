Jagdeep Dhankhar to be the chief guest of Arunachal’s Statehood Day function

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar will arrive here on Tuesday afternoon on a day-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh, to attend the 38th Statehood Day celebrations. This will be Dhankhar’s maiden visit to the northeastern state. The vice president will be the chief guest of the celebrations at Indira Gandhi Park here, officials informed.

Dhankhar is also scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan here, during the day.

Meanwhile, Capital Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom in an executive order has promulgated Section 144 CrPc within a radius of 500 meters around Raj Bhavan from Saturday, apprehending disturbance of public peace and tranquility. The order has prohibited the assembly or gathering of more than four persons. It, however, exempted government officials, security forces and invitees to the said programme. The prohibitory order would remain in force till February 21. The state capital wore a new look in the wake of the vice president’s visit.

The roads and their surroundings have been painted afresh by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to give the capital city a major facelift. Elaborate security arrangements have also been made in the state capital especially, around the venue where Dhankhar will address the people.

