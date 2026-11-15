Jairampur in Changlang district becomes Arunachal’s first Swachh City

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district has been recognised as the state's first Swachh City under the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2025-26. The town received the recognition for the third time, having earlier been honoured in 2022-23 and 2024-25 for its efforts in cleanliness, sanitation and environmental protection.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi recently. Officials attributed the achievement to the collective efforts of the local administration, elected representatives, urban development officials, sanitation workers and residents. The initiatives were undertaken under the guidance of local MLA Laisam Simai and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner R D Thungon, Director of Urban Local Bodies Hano Takka and Chief Engineer Taring Darang.