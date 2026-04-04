Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 Shifts India to Trust-Based Governance, Says Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday threw his weight behind the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, describing it as a landmark step toward trust-based governance that reduces excessive criminalisation and simplifies outdated laws.

Speaking through a series of posts on X, Khandu said the proposed legislation signals India's shift from a system driven by fear of penalties to one built on fairness, compliance, and trust between the state and its citizens.

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