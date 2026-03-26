Japanese Firm Explores Language Teaching Partnership With Arunachal Pradesh University for Japan Employment Opportunities

A Tokyo-based educational and employment services company has approached Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Itanagar about the possibility of introducing Japanese language teaching at the institution, with the goal of improving global employment prospects for students from the Northeast.
A delegation from Job is Well Co Ltd met APU Registrar Narmi Darang on Wednesday to discuss the proposed collaboration.
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The delegation was led by local coordinator Nuyi Yirang and included Kazuki Maekoba, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Academic Officer of Job is Well, along with Mansi Yogesh Naik, CEO and Managing Director of the company's India unit.
During the meeting, the representatives outlined the company's mission — primarily focused on preparing Indian candidates for employment in Japan's growing caregiving sector.
Job is Well provides end-to-end support for candidates seeking employment in Japan, covering Japanese language training, examination preparation, workplace readiness coaching, and post-arrival assistance.
Through its Indian subsidiary, Job is Well India Pvt Ltd, the company has developed an in-house training curriculum that combines Japanese language learning with personality development and orientation to Japanese workplace culture. Courses are delivered by both Indian trainers and native Japanese instructors.
The delegation said introducing Japanese language teaching at APU could give students a competitive professional skill while creating direct pathways to stable employment in Japan.
Registrar Darang responded positively to the proposal, acknowledging the potential benefits for the university and its students.
However, he noted that introducing a new academic programme would require formal approval from the state government and the education department.
"If the government provides its approval, the university will make every effort to develop and operationalize Japanese language teaching at APU," Darang said, adding that the institution remains open to innovative academic collaborations.
The company already has partnerships with several colleges and training institutes across India and sees APU as a key opportunity to expand its presence in Northeast India.