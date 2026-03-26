Japanese Firm Explores Language Teaching Partnership With Arunachal Pradesh University for Japan Employment Opportunities

A Tokyo-based educational and employment services company has approached Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) in Itanagar about the possibility of introducing Japanese language teaching at the institution, with the goal of improving global employment prospects for students from the Northeast.

A delegation from Job is Well Co Ltd met APU Registrar Narmi Darang on Wednesday to discuss the proposed collaboration.

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