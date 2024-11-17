Jaswant Garh, Nyukmadung in Arunachal Pradesh to host events honouring Indo-China war heroes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a profound tribute to the unmatched courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army during the 1962 Indo-Sino war, commemorative events are being planned by the Army to be organised at Jaswant Garh War Memorial in Tawang and Nyukmadung War Memorial in Tawang and West Kameng districts of Arunachal Pradesh, respectively.

An event would be organized at Jaswant Garh War Memorial on Sunday while another event would be organised at Nyukmadung War Memorial on Monday, Guwahati-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat informed.

The events will honour the heroic soldiers and resilient local citizens who stood united during the Indo-China War of 1962, symbolising a legacy of bravery and unity that continues to inspire generations, he said.

The commemorations would focus on two pivotal battles of the war - the Battle of Nuranang (17 November 1962) and the Battle of Nyukmadung (18 November 1962). The battle of Nuranang is a testament to the courage of the 4 Garhwal Rifles, led by Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat (Mahavir Chakra, Posthumous), Lance Naik Trilok Singh Negi (Vir Chakra, Posthumous), and Rifleman Gopal Singh Gusain (Vir Chakra).

These soldiers displayed extraordinary bravery, with Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat famously delaying the enemy’s advance for 72 hours, inflicting heavy casualties and defending his post with unyielding determination. Their sacrifice has left an indelible mark on Indian military history, Lt Col Rawat said.

The Battle of Nyukmadung, known for its fierce combat and steadfast resistance, highlighted the exemplary leadership and resilience of the Indian Army. With unwavering support from local citizens, the soldiers demonstrated remarkable camaraderie and resolve, epitomising the unity of a nation under fire. In the run-up to the main commemorations, a series of community-focused events have been organised to foster patriotism and strengthen civil-military relations including, painting and lecture competitions in local schools; a gaon burha and ex-servicemen mela; bike and cycle rallies and a medical camp for community welfare. The celebrations will conclude with a cultural programme featuring traditional dances and patriotic songs performed by SELA Brigade troops and students from Jang and Dirang schools. A live re-enactment of the historic battles, bringing the courage of 1962 to life would also be featured during the concluding event, the spokesperson said.

“These commemorations serve as a powerful reminder of the valour and unity that define our nation. As we gather to honour these historic battles, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the values of selflessness and bravery exemplified by our heroes,” Rawat added.

