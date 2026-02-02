Karko village in Arunachal Pradesh backs PFR for SUMP

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a significant boost to national water security and regional development, residents of Karko village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on Sunday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government, extending their support for the preparation of the pre-feasibility report (PFR) for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a project of national importance.

The MoU signing marked a key milestone in advancing the preparatory phase of the project and underscored a process based on informed consent, sustained dialogue and community participation, while ensuring due consideration of environmental and social concerns, an official communiqué said.

The MoU was signed in Yingkiong, the district headquarters, between Dumiin Nokar, representing the village residents, and Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang on behalf of the state government, in the presence of villagers and senior officials.

The programme was attended by Pasighat West MLA Ninnong Ering, who is also the advisor to the state Hydropower Minister, and Tuting MLA Alo Libang, along with senior officials of the district administration and the hydropower department.

Addressing the gathering, Ering said the agreement reflected the government’s scientific, transparent and responsible approach to development.

He emphasized that the preparation of the PFR was a crucial first step to comprehensively assess technical feasibility, environmental impact and social implications, while safeguarding national security and long-term strategic interests.

Libang, in his address, reiterated the long-term significance of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project for both Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

He said the project was envisioned to strengthen energy security, improve flood moderation and contribute to overall regional development, while ensuring that the rights, welfare and active participation of local communities remained a priority.

Residents of Karko village expressed appreciation for the government’s consultative approach and awareness-building initiatives, and reaffirmed their cooperation in the PFR-related activities of the project.

So far, five villages have formally signed MoUs supporting the preparation of the PFR for the project.

Earlier endorsements came from Riew, Riga, Pangkang (Kumku) and Begging villages, reflecting growing community engagement in the Siang belt ahead of the PFR process.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, envisioned as a major hydropower and flood-control initiative with an estimated capacity of around 11,000 MW, was considered vital for energy security, regulated river flow, water storage, flood moderation and sustainable regional development.

Project proponents said the preliminary feasibility studies would help assess technical viability, environmental impacts and implications for local communities as part of a comprehensive planning process.

