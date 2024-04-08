Karyakartas cautioned for anti-party activities during BJP unit's 44th Foundation Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The state unit of BJP celebrated the 44th foundation day of BJP, at the party headquarter office in the capital on Saturday.

Tarh Tarak, state BJP President (In-charge), said that the day is extremely important for BJP, as it reminds party workers of the party leaders' sacrifices for the country and structuring the party from earlier 'Jan Sangh' to BJP.

He also highlighted various developmental activities and its achievement by the BJP government in the centre and the state. He said that BJP teaches us to work with commitment and dedication towards the national interest. Tarak also cautioned the party workers involved in anti-party activities during the election process.

While congratulating CM Pema Khandu and others for the unopposed victory in the state, he said the victory ahead of election reflects the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' and the unwavering support and faith of the people of state in the leadership of Modi and Khandu.

"BJP is all set to form the government in the state with a thumping majority under the CM Pema Khandu. We are also confident that the two-party MPs from western and eastern Parliamentary constituency will also win with thumping majority," he said, appealing to the karyakartas to work and support for the victory of BJP MPs and MLAs candidates in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, Techi Necha, party spokesperson highlighted on the long and arduous journey of the world's largest political party and spoke about the history of the BJP and its evolution from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) to the formation of the Janata Party and its contributions.

The state secretaries Ashok Sangchuju and Toko Yapa also spoke on the occasion.

ALSO READ: ‘Modi Guarantee’ is BJP’s election campaign mantra, says Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik (sentinelassam.com)