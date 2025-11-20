Kiren Rijiju highlights Arunachal’s creative strength, cultural pride at IITF

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday underscored Arunachal Pradesh’s creativity, cultural depth and entrepreneurial spirit as he visited the state pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Rijiju, who lit the ceremonial lamp and interacted with participating entrepreneurs, said he was impressed by the “vibrant display” that reflected the essence of Arunachal Pradesh’s resilience and cultural pride, an official statement said here on Wednesday.

Rijiju’s visit placed the spotlight on the state’s rich cultural heritage and growing enterprise ecosystem, showcased through tribal handicrafts, organic produce and a range of innovative products.

He also acknowledged the efforts of the state trade and commerce department in curating a pavilion that stood out for both its design and content.

The minister expressed gratitude to the department for presenting a compelling narrative of the state’s potential. The pavilion, he noted, offered visitors a comprehensive glimpse into Arunachal Pradesh’s unique identity, its traditions, craftsmanship, biodiversity and evolving entrepreneurial landscape.

Designed around earthy hues inspired by the state’s natural environment, the pavilion incorporates mustard green and brown tones to reflect a sense of warmth, sustainability and the minimalistic lifestyle of its people. Its aesthetic concept complements the state’s emphasis on harmony with nature.

Among the pavilion’s major draws this year is a striking display of Arunachal’s exquisite orchids, highlighting the state’s biodiversity and commitment to conservation.

The organizers said the pavilion is conceived as more than an exhibition space; it is positioned as a celebration of diversity under the theme of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, symbolizing India’s unity through cultural and ecological wealth.

Participants and entrepreneurs at the pavilion said they felt deeply encouraged by the minister’s visit and interaction, which provided a significant boost to their ongoing efforts to promote Arunachal Pradesh’s products and heritage on a national platform.

