Korang Circle row: Union serves 15 days ultimatum to State government

ITANAGAR: The Adi Students' Union (AdiSU) and Adi Bane Kebang- Youth Wing (ABKYW) on Tuesday served 15 days ultimatum to the State government to address the matter to include Korang Circle under East Siang district, failing to which the unions called for series of a democratic movements.

The union demanded the introduction of a New Amendment Bill in Arunachal Pradesh (District Re-organization Amendment Act, 2013) to restore Korang Circle within East Siang District and to scrap the 'Status Quo' on Korang Circle and continuation of the same as an administrative circle of East Siang District.

The unions in a press statement said that they have been approaching the State government since 2013 to respect the sentiments of the Adi traditional boundary between East Siang and Lower Siang districts.

"However, despite numbers of representations submitted to the Chief Ministers Office, the union is shattered by the lackadaisical attitude of the State government in addressing the 'Korang Circle' issue under East Siang District," the union stated.

While the unions appreciate the historic decision of the State government for the creation of the Lower Siang District since most of the other areas included in the new district truly deserve an independent district for their future development.

It also termed that the State government has failed in the deliverance of justice to the Korang Circle populace by subsiding the neutral Dharmendra Sharma Committee Reports & Suggestions.

