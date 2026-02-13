Labour reforms, digital growth power India's inclusive development: Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday highlighted India's ongoing labour reforms, growing technological strength and expanding global presence, stating that these developments are strengthening the foundation of a skilled, secure and globally competitive workforce.

In a series of posts on X, Mein said the country's transformative labour reforms are driving inclusive growth and empowering workers, while advances in digital infrastructure and global trade recognition reflect India's steady progress on multiple fronts.

"India's transformative labour reforms are strengthening the foundation of a skilled, secure and globally competitive workforce," Mein said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that reskilling initiatives and social protection measures aimed at ensuring long-term economic security for workers support the reforms.

"Backed by comprehensive reskilling programmes and enhanced social security measures under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are creating inclusive growth and empowering every worker in the journey towards #ViksitBharat," he said in a separate post.

