Lelung villagers celebrate after getting road connecting Seppa

SEPPA: The villagers of Lelung village under Seppa circle of East Kameng district has all reason to rejoice after many decades as the village is now well connected with motorable road.

The village which is around 31 km from the district headquarter, Seppa remained unconnected from the district headquarter resulting various problems to the villagers.

The villagers are in high spirits that the village is now connected with motorable road constructed by RWD under PMGSY scheme.

Gratifying his promise for road connectivity to the village, Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung joined the thanksgiving programme organized by Lelung Development Committee (LDC) at Lelung village on Friday.

Addressing the villagers, Natung said that the present State government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu is committed to better road connectivity and other communication aspects in every village in entire State.

Natung said, as a local representative, it was his top priority to ensure good road communication in the village. He also assured to provide electricity connectivity in the village by next year.

He said that a direction has been issued to the concerned department for electrifying the village. However, Natung also appealed to the executing RWD department to expand the road wherever it is narrow, as he feared landslide during monsoon.

"Development should start from village, with every means of communication and connectivity. I committed towards the development of my constituency, my district and the State as a whole," he said, adding that every State and Central scheme should reach the grassroots level.

He also sought public support and participation in any kind of developmental projects by not seeking compensation and supporting the workers by not creating an interruption in any work.

He said, beside electrification of the Lelung village, there are couple of villages in Seppa 11th West constituency which needs road connectivity.

Natung also said that the district has huge potential in agriculture and horticulture sector.

"Once the agriculture and horticulture institute is set up in the district it will bring drastic reform. It will not only ensure high-quality education but also generate source of employment among the youths," he added.

On the sidelines, Natung also appealed to the villagers to protect wildlife by discouraging hunting among the villagers.

Meanwhile, the Head Gaon Burah (HGB) of the Lellung village Nabam Rangmo and the LDC Chairman Maji Rangmo thanked the Minister for his trust for road connectivity in the village.

However, Maji Rangmo also informed that the village lacks electricity, Aganwadi Centres, among other requirements, which he believes that the Minister will fulfill soon.

