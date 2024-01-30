Live screening of Pariksha Pe Charcha in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Monday organized the live screening of the 7th edition of the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in the General Bipin Rawat Hall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the students and teachers from different parts of the country, including a teacher from the state.

Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik, who is on an official tour to Madhya Pradesh, in a message, exhorted students to stay focused, motivated and true to themselves, an official communiqué said. The Governor advised the students to believe in their abilities, trust in their hard work, have faith in their dreams and embrace curiosity, learning, and the journey ahead with an open heart and a determined mind.

Parnaik termed PPC as an incredible platform where Indians come together to celebrate the spirit of learning and growth and is having a huge impact in enhancing educational excellence in the country.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of the State for his initiative and personal participation.

Over 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers and 5.69 lakh parents, including 4000 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi participated in the PPC through video conference, disclosed state Education Minister Taba Tedir. He informed that 43,508 students in Arunachal will appear for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in 2024.

Wishing the students, he advised them to rest, do physical activities and yoga to address any challenge, daily self-revision of classroom teaching and cautioned against excessive use of mobile phones. He also emphasized ‘Atal Thinking’ and appropriate use of ‘Artificial Intelligence’, the communiqué added.