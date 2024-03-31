Lok Sabha Elections: Poll preparedness reviewed in Arunachal Pradesh districts

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: A review meeting regarding the poll preparedness for the smooth conduct of the upcoming simultaneous elections for the three Assembly constituencies of East Siang district and Lok Sabha Elections was conducted on Saturday.

The meeting was to review the adequate deployment of police personnel in polling stations, operationalization of check posts, vulnerability mapping, communication plan and patrolling to ensure law and order.

The meeting was attended by the Police Observer (PO) Praveen Kumar in the presence of General Observer (GO) Dilip Rautrai and Expenditure Observer (EO) Nitin Kumar Jaiman.

The PO directed the concerned police department for preparedness in all fronts pertaining to deployment and force requirement.

The DEO cum DC Tayi Taggu apprised all aspects of preparation, wherein he informed that regular meetings for proper coordination with all stakeholders and Nodal Officers is taken up time to time and highlighted on the FST, SST, DST, VVT and MCC team, EEM teams etc in place and various other aspects of poll management.

Earlier, SP, Sachin Kumar Singhal presented a PPT on the district profile, the total voters in the district with constituency wise break ups and the polling stations under 37th Pasighat West (ST) AC, 38th Pasighat East (ST) AC and 39th Mebo (ST) AC and the comprehensive deployment aspects.

The SP also presented the various preventive measures for smooth conduct of through Naka-checking and constant patrolling at various locations of the district by the district police/CRPF/ IRBN. The SP also informed on the total seizure report worth Rs 38,88,253 since implementation of MCC.

