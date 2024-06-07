Love towards all living beings – World Environment Day at Bamboosa Library in Arunachal

A CORRESPONDENT

TEZU: Surgent Captain Marak Pertin emphasized the importance of compassion towards all living beings as essential for human survival during his address at the World Environment Day celebrations held at Bamboosa Library on Wednesday.

He highlighted that the youth could best cultivate this compassion by observing and studying nature and engaging in nature photography. Pertin urged the audience to recognize symbiosis as a fundamental law of nature and to embrace humility, suggesting that such values are key to discovering inner peace.

Expressing regret over the rampant deforestation in Arunachal, he expressed hope that the younger generation would reverse this destructive trend. Captivating the audience, Surgent Captain Pertin showcased a collection of exquisite nature photographs, videos, and audio clips from his travels around the world as a naval officer.

The event was jointly organized by AMYAA, an NGO, Forum of Library Activists, Medo, and Bamboosa Library Tezu. Environmental activists from Roing, Namsai, and Tezu, as well as readers and volunteers from Lohit Youth Libraries, attended the event.

VKV Tafrogam principal Manisha Devi and her students were also present. The programme began with Bamboosa Library readers reciting short poems about nature in their respective mother languages. This was followed by an engaging question-and-answer session, during which Surgent Captain Pertin shared intriguing insights from his life as a naval officer and commanding leader.

Sedanso Yun, a college student, remarked on the rarity of meeting someone from Arunachal Pradesh who had visited 40 countries and shared his passion for nature through photography.

