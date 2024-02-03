Lower Subansiri district’s sector, police officials trained on poll process at Ziro

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A training-cum-meeting of Lower Subansiri district’s sector officers and sector police officials was conducted at Ziro on Friday, keeping in view the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections due later this year.

Briefing the officials on their respective roles and responsibilities, district election officer (DEO) Vivek H P said that the roles of sector officers and sector police officials was of paramount importance in ensuring assured minimum facilities and vulnerability mapping of their respective polling stations.

The DEO directed all the sector officers to visit their respective polling stations regularly, interact with the locals and gather information regarding the vulnerability of their polling stations. Further, the sector officers were also directed to give their vulnerability mapping report in consultation with sector police officials.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra urged the officials to visit their respective polling jurisdictions and generate awareness about the ongoing arms depositions at the district. “We should ensure hundred percent arms deposition during this election period,” he said. There are 16 polling sectors in the district comprising 11 at Yachuli circle and 5 at Ziro circle respectively.

