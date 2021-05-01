Mama Natung, MLA Goruk Pordung inaugurated Sangri Resort at Palang Sangrine

A CORRESPONDENT



SEPPA: Minister for Environment & Forest Mama Natung along with MLA Goruk Pordung in presence of East Kameng Deputy Commissioner P Parmival Abhishek inaugurated 'Sangri Resort' at Palang Sangrine near here on Friday.

'Sangria Resort' is first of its kind in the district and located around 2 km away from the Seppa town in East Kameng district which serves the best cuisine and ambiance for family and friend.

Speaking to media persons, Managing Director of the resort, Rajo Gyadi said that the name 'Sangri Resort' is named after the legendary location of mythical love story of 'Palang' (Stone) and 'Sangri' (Tree) according to the ancient folk story.

He said that his main motive behind establishing the resort is to provide a space and place for recreational activity which at the same time provides good cuisines. He said that the resort provides all kind of dishes with proper playing space for children.

"We have swimming pool, restaurants, bar and children park in the resort to provide best facility to our guest. To do so we have also brought in trained chefs and staffs from Assam, Nagaland and Manipur," he said, adding that the lodging facility for the guests will be completed in a couple of months.

He said that the resort is also concerned to provide the best hospitality to the locals as well as the tourists from other States. It also ensures best security for safe visit with best surrounding.

While appreciating the endeavour of Rojo Gyadi, Mama Natung said that the youths of the district should take inspiration from such people. He said that the youths of the district has huge potential to self employment.

He said that the development of a district or State is not confined to construction of roads, hospitals and schools by the State government. It also involves youth indulging in various self employment works like hospitality, e-commerce and other business, he added.

